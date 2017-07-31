‘Just turn yourself in:’ Friends plea for fatal hit-and-run driver to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for a car that may have been involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., Henrico police and fire personnel responded to the 200 block of East Richmond Road for an accident involving a motorcycle.

“That big tree right there, that’s where it all went down,” said the victim’s friend Daryl Houchens.

Orange paint and tire tracks mark the spot Monday where Daryl Houchens witnessed his best friend, 42-year-old Jason Carter lose his life.

“Jason was just flipping in the air. He hit a pole and that was it,” said Houchens. “It’s very hard to see something like this.”

Houchens was riding behind Carter when he says a car came in their path.

“We were just riding along, young guys just cut us off. I was able to get by, Jason wasn’t as fortunate. They both came in the curve at the same time and it was almost a head on,” said Houchens.

The accident happen just feet from where the pair worked at “True Professionals” at 4400 Nine Mile Road. They were heading to the auto and motorcycle shop after a day of riding.

Carter would never make it there and the car his friend said caused it never stopped.

“You know you did it, you know you ran this man off the road. You looked back, so I know that you know you did wrong and sped off. Just turn yourself in,” Houchens said.

Fellow rider and mechanic, Terey Bundy also wants justice for the husband and father of two who he said served his community in so many ways.

“Just a genuine nice person. He did everything, cut hair, he did tattoos, bikes, cars and an excellent painter,” said Bundy.

A multi-talented man Houchens considered family.

“Jason was my world he opened a lot of doors for me. We worked together we had a perfect relationship like brothers,” said Houchens. “We always told each other if something goes wrong riding these bikes to keep moving stand strong and watch over our families.”

Members of the Henrico Police crash team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Henrico police are looking for another vehicle believed to be involved in this crash. The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s black Mercury Grand Marquis. It has factory rims with no hubcaps.

Houchens has turned over surveillance video from his business to investigators that may have captured the vehicle moments before the crash.

Police ask anyone who was traveling in the area at the time of the crash or who may have witnessed the crash to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also text crime stoppers at 274637, using the key word “itip” followed by their tip. Both crime stoppers methods are anonymous.