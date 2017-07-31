Chesterfield to get a $2.3M indoor baseball facility
Find your inner yoga peace

RICHMOND, Va. –  Yoga is a good way for you to relax, relate and release stress and tension and it’s great form of exercise. Yoga can be targeted to all age groups and Project Yoga Richmond is offering classes for seniors. Local yoga instructor Twylah Ekko was on the show with us along with fellow yogi’s Barbara Brown, Nellie Mitchell and Gladys Shelton. Project Yoga Richmond is located at 6517 Dickens Place in Richmond. For a complete list of classes and schedules please visit https://projectyogarichmond.org/