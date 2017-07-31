Suspect on the loose after armed robbery at Ettrick convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at an Ettrick convenience store in Chesterfield County.

Police said the suspect entered the Food Mart, located at 3000 E River Road, and flashed a gun at the clerk, demanding money. After receiving an unspecified about of cash, police say the suspect fled the business on foot towards the woods.

There were no injuries during the robbery.

When police and K-9 units arrived to the scene, they attempted to track the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told CBS 6 that they spotted at least 15 police cars in front of the store.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

37.244214 -77.418791