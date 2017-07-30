Robber makes off with cash and cigarettes from Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for the robber who made off with cash and cigarettes from a Chesterfield convenience store Sunday afternoon.

Acting Lt. D.S. Proffitt with Chesterfield Police said the crime happened around 2:15 p.m. at the Refresh convenience store in the 100 block of East Hundred Road.

Proffitt the suspect walked into the store and walked around briefly before approaching an employee and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, the suspect ran off on foot.

No one was injured and no weapon displayed, Proffitt said.

Officials described the suspect as a black male in his 20s. He was was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a dark grey vest and a dark baseball-style cap with a white stocking cap on top.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, should call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.