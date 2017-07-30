Win family 4-pack to ‘Fan Experience Night’ at the Diamond

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away six family four-packs of tickets to CBS 6 “Fan Experience Night” at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Click here to tell us why you should win on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

The winners will be eligible to take part on one of the following experiences:

Throw out the first pitch

Make PA announcement of a player

Take part in t-shirt toss

Take part in hot dog toss

Take part in field games

Announces “play ball”

Sing the 7th inning stretch song

We’ll announce two randomly selected winners on Monday, Aug. 7 through Wednesday, Aug. 9. You could also win a family four-pack by listening to 103.7 Play.

Watch the CBS 6 Facebook page on Thursday, Aug. 10 for a live video to reveal which fan experiences the winners will get to try.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.