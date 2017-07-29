Vigil held for former elite cheerleader found dead in hotel room

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Friends and family of a former Midlothian cheerleader who was killed in Alabama gathered to remember her life Friday evening.
Tiara Cole, 22, was found shot to death in a motel room in Decatur last week.
Police arrested her boyfriend, Carey Davis Jr., in connection with her murder.
A candlelight vigil was held to honor the former elite cheerleader outside the Fame Allstars gym where Cole used to cheer.
A memorial service for Cole will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at Clover Hill Assembly of God in Midlothian.