The entire weekend will not be a washout

RICHMOND, Va. — A band of heavy rain passed through Virginia late Friday through Friday night. Rain totals ranged anywhere from a little light rain to over five inches. The heaviest amounts caused flooding in the Northern Neck. Here are Doppler rainfall estimates from Friday through Saturday morning:

Another band of rain will drop southward across central and eastern Virginia Saturday afternoon. Isolated thunder will be possible. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the coolest daytime highs since June 8.

Rain will exit Saturday night. Clouds will be decreasing around daybreak Sunday as lows drop into the 50s and 60s.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Humidity levels will be the lowest they’ve been in quite some time. Dew points, which have ranged from the mid 60s to mid 70s on many days the past few weeks, will drop into the lower 50s Sunday and Sunday night.

Lows Monday morning will be near 60° in Richmond with 50s in outlying areas.

Humidity levels will start to climb Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will get back to around 90° Tuesday through Friday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

Click to connect with Mike Stone on social media:



CBS 6 Storm Team Links: