Family pleads for arrest one year after Richmond bouncer’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have made no arrests after a man was shot and killed while working at a Richmond nightclub nearly a year ago.

“I forgave the person who did it. I just want them to come to justice,” Troy Minor-Williams said.

Williams is the sister of Michael Minor who was shot at the Black Tie Social Club in the 2800 block of Nine Mile Road on the morning of July 30, 2016.

Police say the 45-year-old was closing up the nightclub when a man walked up and shot him in the head. Minor died at the scene.

“He just loved life and didn’t bother anybody,” Williams remembered.

Minor’s family said witnesses told them he might have known his masked killer.

“The shooter called him by his name before he killed him,” said Minor’s sister Caressa Jennings.” He said ‘Mike,’ shot him in his head and dropped dead.”

Minor coached youth football with the RichCity Spiders who honored him with naming a tournament after him.

“My son still plays on his football team so it’s hard when everybody talks about him,” Williams said. “They’ll say, ‘that’s a Mike play.’ He always did for family and his siblings loved him.”

The Minor family said they still do not know why Minor was targeted, but are hoping witnesses will speak up and name his killer.

“It’s people out there that knows, but are probably too scared to say,” Williams said. “If you know who did it please call. You can be anonymous. You don’t have to say your name. Just say something.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Edward Aeschlimann at 804-646-3351 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.