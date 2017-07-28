Surveillance cam captures man trying to rob people at ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Police are looking for a man caught on camera trying to rob people at a drive-thru ATM Tuesday morning in Fairfax.

The attempted robbery happened just before 9 a.m. at a Wells Fargo located at 10944 Fairfax Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed a man standing behind a car as a woman on the other side is getting cash out of the ATM.

The man walks up to her, pushes her out of the way to try and tries to access her account.

He eventually runs off, but then just two minutes later video shows him walking up to a van at the same ATM.

While the customer is accessing her account from inside the vehicle, he actually climbs inside.

The video shows her fighting with the man before he runs off again.

The suspect is described as a thin white male in his 30s. He was about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.