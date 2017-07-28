× Weekend Events: Dragon Boat Fest, Latinos in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va.–

8th Annual Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival, Saturday, July 29 at Rocketts Landing, 5000 Old Osborne Turnpike, Richmond.

A partnership between Sports Backers and Great White North. Teams are made up of mostly local companies and organizations, with some dragon boat clubs from other cities traveling to Richmond to take part as well (Baltimore, Raleigh, Charlotte, etc.) Teams of 20 synchronized paddlers will race 40-foot-long dragon boats through the James River at Rockets Landing throughput the day. In addition to the Dragon Boat Race, traditional cultural performances will take place during the festival courtesy of the Organization of Chinese Americans – Central Virginia Chapter (OCA-CVC). Opening ceremony is at 7:30am, and racing will start around 8:00am. The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival is free and open spectators, there will be food trucks, Craft beer and entertainment. For more details visit http://www.sportsbackers.org/.

Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond (photos N-drive A list Latinos in Richmond)

Opens July 27 – April 15, 2018 at The Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street

Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond is the first bilingual exhibition in the region to explore and document Richmond’s diverse Latino heritage. Visitors will experience the Latino American dream as depicted through firsthand stories, objects and photography. Exhibition highlights include interviews and items from all works of life. The Valentine collaborated with Richmond Public Libraries, Sacred Heart Center, and University of Richmond for this exhibition. ADMISSION: $10 adults, $8 seniors (55+), $8 students with ID. Free for military, children under 18, and museum members.

FREE OPENING EVENT: Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dance performances from Latin Ballet of Virginia and Claves Unidos, live music by Bio Ritmo, salsa lessons from Clara Toro of Salsa4Life, food and family activities, free and open to the public. Sponsored by CarMax. Free Valentine admission July 29 and July 30. Details https://thevalentine.org/

Saturday, July 29, 6:30 – 9:30 pm

The 3rd Annual Boats & Bow Ties Gala to celebrate life and community is a special day and night on and by the water, at Celebrations at the Reservoir, 4801 Woolridge Road Moseley, VA., sponsored by Ron West of Mercedes-Benz Midlothian, Richmond Surgical Arts, Barry Moore of Haley GMC and the Midlothian Junior Women’s Club. The night includes dinner, live music from THE MASH UP and an auction/raffle to raise funds for the Tyler Patnaude Foundation, which will partner with the United Network for Organ Sharing this year.

Tyler passed away on April 25th, 2014, his parents hope to bring people together to enjoy a night by the water, which is where Tyler loved to be, and bring awareness to a sport he loved; sailing. If you’re a sailor, register for the regatta @ www.tylerpatnaude.com/shop. If not, show your casual “southern style” with shorts, seersuckers, sundress, bow tie, boat shoes or anything nautical and enjoy dinner, live music from The MASHUP and an auction/raffle on the shore from 6:30-9:30pm at Tickets for gala are $40 per person and can be purchased @ www.tylerpatnaude.com/shop. For more information visit www.tylerpatnaude.com/events

Through July 30

Virginia Repertory Theatre “In The Heights”, playing at the November Theatre/Arenstein Stage, 114 West Broad Street. The groundbreaking musical celebrating the vibrant, largely Hispanic neighborhood of New York’s Washington Heights and features high energy characters, a dynamic choreography, and an award-winning Latin hip-hop-infused score. Based on the book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and music and lyrics by Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the Heights won 4 Tony Awards in 2008, including Best Musical, and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2009. Details call the box Office 804-282-2620 or visit www.virginiarep.org.