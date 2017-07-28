Suspect’s mask drops during robbery; group wanted for multiple crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released images of suspects that they believe have burglarized several businesses in the past few months.

The images came from an overnight burglary inside the Six Points Express, at 2933 Second Avenue, in February.

Police said two unknown suspects and a female suspect broke a window, entered the store and stole cigarettes and cash. All three suspects wore masks but the female’s mask, when she jumped over a counter, briefly dropped to reveal her face.

Detectives believe these three have also burglarized other stores in the region.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the three suspects to call Fourth Precinct Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.