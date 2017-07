× Small playground fire under investigation at Linwood Holton

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials are investigating a playground fire at Linwood Holton Elementary School.

Just after 2 p.m. the fire was reported in a small portion of the outdoor playground equipment

The fire didn’t extend into the building

Investigators looking into the cause. There are no damage estimates at this time.

Linwood Holton is located in the 1600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.