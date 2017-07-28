‘Royal Identity’

RICHMOND, Va. – Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries is hosting their popular three day “S-O-S Girls Conference.” Charity and Bethany Robertson, the event co-chairs made a return visit to our live show to share a preview. Local Fashion Expert Kyia Hopkins also joined in on fun and showed us six trendy looks. The S-O-S Girls Conference kicks off on Thursday, August 3rd and continues through Saturday, August 5th at the church located at 2501 Mt. Gilead Boulevard in North Chesterfield. Online registration deadline for the event is Sunday, July 30th. For more information you can visit http://www.mtgileadfgim.org/