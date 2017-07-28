When closing Martin’s stores will have wine, beer at 50% off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The five remaining Martin's grocery stores in Central Virginia will have wine and beer at 50 percent off before they close their doors for the last time next week.

Company officials said the locations closing Wednesday, Aug. 2 will have wine at 50 percent off beginning Sunday, July 30. Beer will be 50 percent off on those stores' last day of operation, Aug. 2.

Stores closing Wednesday:

12601 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester

200 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian

7045 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond

5700 Brook Road in Richmond

Additionally, the Ashland store closing on Saturday, Aug. 5 will have wine at 50 percent off beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2. Beer will be at 50 percent off starting Friday, Aug. 4.

Store closing Saturday:

253 North Washington Highway in Ashland

When three Martin's locations closed earlier this month, there was a run on wine and beer.

"Our Trip to W. Broad location this am was a solid endeavor," Justin Wyman posted on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

College student Scott Hubbard said his parents hit the Chesterfield location on his behalf.

"I'm still at JMU," Hubbard explained. "They cleared out the Guinness and Hardywood Stouts for me!"

Other shoppers found the shelves bare.

"They cleaned house!" Lashonda Turner wrote.

Officials said the locations with fuel centers will remain open until the stores close. According to signage at the Charter Colony location, any remaining Fuel Perks will be honored at existing Martin’s and Giant locations through Sept. 30.

There are some Martin's stores outside of Richmond in Virginia that will remain open.

For example, there is a Giant store in Charlottesville (1900 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911) and a Martin's location in Harrisonburg (2035 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801).

Company officials said customers can continue to use their Martin's Bonus Cards at those locations.

These latest locations closing are the final Martin's stores in Central Virginia that were not purchased by Publix.

The Florida-based grocer is in the process of renovating or redesigning ten former Martin's stores it purchased.

The flagship Publix store, which sits on land originally readied by Ukrop’s before the family-owned Richmond grocery stores were sold to grocer Martin's parent company, opened earlier this month at Nuckols Place in Glen Allen.

The first fully renovated former Martin's location, at The Shoppes at Crossridge at 10250 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen, will reopen as a Publix at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Then the White Oak Village Publix, at 4591 South Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County, also a former Martin's location, will open Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 a.m.

Full list of Martin's stores sold to Publix:

Martin’s 3460 Pump Road Richmond

Martin’s 3522 West Cary Street Richmond

Martin’s 10250 Staples Mill Road Glen Allen (Opening July 29.)

(Opening July 29.) Martin’s 2250 John Rolfe Parkway Richmond

Martin’s 10150 Brook Road Glen Allen

Martin’s 13700 Hull Street Road Midlothian

Martin’s 7035 Three Chopt Road Richmond

Martin’s 3107 Boulevard Suite 15 Colonial Heights

Martin’s 9645 West Broad Street Glen Allen

Martin’s 4591 South Laburnum Ave. Richmond (Opening Aug. 5)

Publix first announced plans in February of 2016 to build their flagship store on Nuckols Road in Glen Allen. Then news broke in July of 2016 that the chain was buying some of the Martin's locations, mainly in the West End.

In addition, the chain announced a 12th location in Mechanicsville, which will be built at Brandy Creek Commons on Mechanicsville Turnpike and Brandy Creek Road.

A Fredericksburg location is also slated for Cosner’s Corner along Route 1 and Spotsylvania Parkway.

Ukrop's Super Markets

The Ukrop family sold their 25 iconic grocery stores for $140 million in December of 2009 to Giant-Carlisle, a subsidiary of Royal Ahold.

Since then the Dutch supermarket giant has shuttered under-performing stores in the area.

Additionally, when news broke in 2015 that Royal Ahold was merging with Delhaize, Food Lion's parent company, federal regulators required the conglomerate divest some of its stores.

As a result, those companies opted to close their Central Virginia Martin's locations in favor of continuing to operate Food Lion stores across much of the Commonwealth. Food Lion stores have a large footprint in the southeast while Giant and Martin's stores were favored in the northeast.

One Ukrop's store, a specialty market concept in Richmond's Westhampton neighborhood, was not part of the Royal Ahold sale and remains open today. Two Ukrop's employees purchased Joe's Market, which was later renamed Libbie Market, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

In the sale to Giant-Carlisle, the Ukrop family retained their grocery store's bakery plant and supplied their Ukrop's Homestyle Foods products, including their famous rainbow cookies, White House Rolls, decorated cakes, Ukrop’s branded sandwiches and more, to Martin's.

Since the sale and closure of the Martin's stores, Ukrop's Homestyle Foods was able to expand to additional stores.

The baked goods are now available at Kroger, Wegmans, Publix, Libbie Market and Hudson News at RIC Airport.

The baked goods are now available at Kroger, Wegmans, Publix, Libbie Market and Hudson News at RIC Airport.