RICHMOND, Va. – Registered Dietician and Nutritionist Valerie Agyeman tested Greg McQuade’s knowledge on grains. Do you know the difference between whole grains versus refined ones? Valerie shared the nutritional benefits of sorghum, quinoa and brown rice and walked us through creating a healthy and nutrient rich Quinoa Salad. For more health tips from Valerie you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @ValerieAgyeman.