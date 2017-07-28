Heavy rain, storms expected Friday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another round of rain will impact the Piedmont and Tidewater Friday morning, with a few dry periods Friday afternoon before another round of rainfall arrives late Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Showers will continue into Saturday as the upper low induces a coastal surface low Saturday into Sunday. The weekend will be very mild, with both Saturday and Sunday potentially staying in the 70s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, mainly along the Tidewater.

Quiet and relatively mild weather is expected early next week, with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s. The atmosphere will gradually become hotter and more humid throughout the week.

A disturbance off the African coast is being monitored for further tropical development, but the formation of a named storm in the next five days is unlikely.