HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A crash is snarling traffic Friday evening on I-95 south in Hanover County.

VDOT reports the interstates left and center lanes are closed near Lewistown Road (mile marker 89) because of the crash.

officials said traffic was getting by via the right lane.

As of 7:45 p.m., there was a 3.5 mile backup.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.