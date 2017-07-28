Children will march in Washington

RICHMOND, Va. – Child Prodigy and CEO of Dreamers Imagine Production Elijah Coles-Brown has already proven himself to be a dynamic speaker and performer. On August 12th, he will take part in the Children’s March on Washington. The impressive 13-year-old made a return visit to our LIVE show along with Laura Sanders, from DC Local Ambassador, to fill us in on the exciting event that happens Saturday, August 12th at the National Mall at 10am. For more information you can visit http://childrensmarch2017.com/