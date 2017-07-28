Broad Street construction quickens pulse of some visiting football fans

RICHMOND, Va. – There is no escaping the current construction underway along Broad Street for the bus rapid transit program, and some Washington Redskins fans have been vocal about its inconvenience. The frustration isn’t anything that locals haven’t already expressed, as the express route construction clogs one of the city’s main arteries.

So far the daily work has included saw cutting into the asphalt, waterline relocation, roadway work, new asphalt, old shelter removal, concrete pouring, and even construction for median and curb stations.

The Pulse Rapid Transit Route, a 7.6-mile stretch between Rocketts Landing and Willow Lawn, is a sprawling project that will along greater movement along a corridor that sees a lot of cars and parking.

It will introduce 10 new 40-foot buses considered eco-friendly, which run on compressed natural gas.

In the meantime, it’s brought some movement to a halt.

“Getting here was a hassle because there was a lot of traffic and I couldn`t find anywhere to park,” said Jeannette Kernes. “I don`t want to come here and have to deal with it.”

“I already traveled two hours to get here,” she added.

Plenty of football fans have had no problem with the parking and construction.

“And as far as getting in and out of the facility –I find it very convenient,” said Garland Leath.

So far, GRTC officials said the project`s completion date is on schedule, but it could take longer.

In the meantime, drivers will have to pack some patience or find another route.

“Constructions got to be done and you have to deal with it…you know,” Leath said.

Officials suggest allowing yourself more time to travel and seeking an alternative route if needed.