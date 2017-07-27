Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We could see a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon. The best chance will be west of Interstate 95.

Friday will be a hot and more humid day, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A few storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours, some of which could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday morning as an upper-level disturbance moves through the area.

A more potent storm system will immediately follow the initial disturbance, resulting in widespread rainfall across the area. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, especially across the southeast half of Virginia.

Lingering moisture and energy will likely produce a few showers on Saturday, with drier conditions by late afternoon and evening. Sunday will be a dry and pleasant day, with highs in the mid 80s. Dry weather is expected for much of next week, with a gradual warming trend.

A disturbance off the African coast is being monitored for further tropical development, but the formation of a named storm in the next 5 days is unlikely.