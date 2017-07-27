Teen severely injured after being shot in the head in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head Thursday evening in Fredericksburg.

Police said they received a call at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Upon arrival, officers located a young female with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as an 18-year-old Fredericksburg woman, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. She is currently in critical condition, police say.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released at this time. Police said their investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.