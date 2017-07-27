× New hotels planned to rise in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Richmond market’s largest hotelier is going for the trifecta in the western end of Short Pump.

Chester-based Shamin Hotel Group is planning to build the region’s first Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Towne Center West development.

Shamin CEO Neil Amin said the company is preparing to break ground on the seven-story, 135-room project in 2018.

It will take shape at 209 Towne Center West Blvd., which sits across the lot from Shamin’s Hilton Richmond Short Pump. The company also is developing a 126-room, six-story Hampton Inn & Suites on about 4 acres across Broad Street, just west of the GreenGate development.

Home2 Suites will join another new-to-the-market hotel in the vicinity.

Drury Development Corp. is planning an eight-story Drury Plaza Hotel on a 3-acre parking lot in the WestMark Office Park at 11049 W. Broad St., across from Innsbrook.

Shamin’s in-house architect Michael Sweeney is overseeing the design and engineering work on the Home2 Suites. No general contractor has been selected for the project, Amin said.

