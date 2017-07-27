Cooking In The Garden with Chef Tom

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Tom Schumaker was back and enjoyed his time cooking on our gas grill. Chef Tom’s Grilled Beef Tenderloin and Rum Glazed Shrimp were on the Virginia This Morning menu. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthal.com/

GRILLED BEEF TENDERLOIN (291 calories)

&

RUM GLAZED SHRIMP (424 calories)

INGREDIENTS for GRILLED BEEF TENDERLOIN

APPROX THREE (3) POUND WHOLE TENDERLOIN TWO (2) TBL MINCED ROSEMARY

SIX (6) TABLESPOONS OLIVE OIL THREE (3) TBL COURSE BLACK PEPPER

EIGHT (8) CLOVES OF FRESH GARLIC (minced) TWO (2) TBL FRESH THYME (minced)

DIRECTIONS

Trim excess fat and silver skin… Mix oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme and pepper… Rub over entire BEEF TENDERLOIN to coat evenly… Set meat aside in refrigeration until ready to BBQ…

Heat GRILL for ten (10) minutes and rub with olive oil… Place beef cut into approx.(4) ounce portions on the hot, coated grill and sear for approx. five (5) minutes… Turn to second side and sear for another five (5) minutes… Tenderloin will be MEDIUM RARE TO MEDIUM…

INGREDIENTS for RUM GLAZED SHRIMP

¼ CUP HONEY ONE (1) TBL FRESH CILANTRO

½ CUT LIME ONE (1) TBL GROUND BLACK PEPPER

THREE (3) TABLESPOONS RUM JUICE FROM ONE (1) ORANGE

ONE (1) TABLESPOON FRESH GINGER (grated) APPROX TWENTY (20) P&D SHRIMP

DIRECTIONS

Mix the above ingredients in a large bowl until smooth and thoroughly blended… Rinse and pat dry shrimp… Marinate the shrimp with glaze and place in refrigeration for about two (2) hours… Place on preheated lightly oiled grill and cook until bright pink, approx. four (4) minutes each side… Serve four (4) shrimp and one (1) tenderloin filet with favorite garden greens or fresh vegetable !!!