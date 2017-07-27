× City firefighters and police officers could see pay raises within 2 weeks

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police officers and firefighters who were expecting pay raises this month will most likely see those raises in two weeks.

This comes after members of City Council tell CBS 6 that City Attorney Allen Jackson revealed a special council meeting to approve the transfer of funds for pay raises was not necessary.

Pay raises were supposed to go out to firefighters and police officers Friday, July 28, after being approved earlier this year as a part of the 2017-18 city budget. A memo sent to firefighters this week said the raises would be delayed until September.

Fire/Police Pay Raise Update: City Attorney tells #rvacouncil $$$$$ transfer vote not necessary despite new ordinance. @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) July 27, 2017

Earlier this week, the mayor’s office said one of the reasons the raises would be delayed was because of a new City Council regulation that requires council members to approve a transfer of funds between major city programs.

Jim Nolan, the Mayor’s press secretary, said the mayor’s office will await a written confirmation from the City Attorney that states City Council does not have to approve the transfer of funds.

“If the City Attorney determines that the budget language adopted in May by Council does not necessitate this ordinance, then we would expect to process the raises so that they will be available in the next pay period,” Nolan wrote.

Mayor's spokesperson says they are awaiting written confirmation of that from city attorney. Once received mayor will release raises @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) July 27, 2017

Nolan previously told CBS 6 that the city administration didn’t have the raise amounts completed to get them out by the July 28 date. But Thursday, Nolan said everything is ready to go now.

If the written confirmation is received by Friday, July 28, eligible Richmond police officers and firefighters will receive raises on their paycheck in two weeks.