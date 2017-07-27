× Chesterfield approves new village-style Midlothian development

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A much-debated mixed-use development in Midlothian first proposed in 2015 has secured the approval it needed to become reality.

Following months of proposals, revisions and negotiations with county staff and the community, the long-delayed Winterfield Crossing now moves ahead as Chesterfield County supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve locally based Blackwood Development’s request to rezone the project’s 25-acre site along Midlothian Turnpike west of Winterfield Road.

That clears the way for the development’s mix of 250 age-restricted apartments and 100,000 square feet of commercial space designed to be pedestrian-friendly with a village-style layout.

The latest iteration of the project was given a thumbs-down in January by the county planning commission, which said it failed to address traffic impact concerns or integrate its mix of uses into a village-style design. Following multiple deferrals, the most recent last month, the project was further revised in response to those concerns, which supervisors said had been met to their satisfaction.

“I have to say thank you to all of those people who came together,” Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley said before motioning for approval. “I’m proud to support this development.”

“Thank you for not giving up on this case, because there have been a lot of changes and iterations,” said Andrew Condlin, an attorney with Roth Jackson who represented Blackwood in the case.

Click here to continue reading on RichmondBizSense.