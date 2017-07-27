Brookies.. a sweet creation

RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm’s Baking Partner Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen and brought along one of her favorite helper’s.. her son Philip. They created a sweet combination of chocolate chips and brownie mix that they call Brookies.
Chocolate Chip Brookies by Shack of Snacks
Ingredients
• 1 package of brownies mix
• ¾ cup sugar
• ¾ cup brown sugar
• 1 tsp vanilla
• 1 cup butter
• 2 eggs
• 2 ¼ cup flour
• 1 tsp baking soda
• 1 tsp salt
• 2 cups chocolate chips
Instructions
• Make brownie mix by package instructions.
• Pour brownie mix in 8×11 greased pan.
• In a large bowl, combine both sugars and mix well
• Add in butter and vanilla, Mix until smooth.
• Add one egg in at a time
• In small bowl mix flour, soda and salt together.
• Slowly add dry mix into wet. Blend well
• Add in chips
• Drop a tablespoon of cookie mixture over the brownies in different spots.
• Bake on 350 for 30-35 mins