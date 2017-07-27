Brookies.. a sweet creation

RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm’s Baking Partner Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen and brought along one of her favorite helper’s.. her son Philip. They created a sweet combination of chocolate chips and brownie mix that they call Brookies.

Chocolate Chip Brookies by Shack of Snacks

Ingredients

• 1 package of brownies mix

• ¾ cup sugar

• ¾ cup brown sugar

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 1 cup butter

• 2 eggs

• 2 ¼ cup flour

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp salt

• 2 cups chocolate chips

Instructions

• Make brownie mix by package instructions.

• Pour brownie mix in 8×11 greased pan.

• In a large bowl, combine both sugars and mix well

• Add in butter and vanilla, Mix until smooth.

• Add one egg in at a time

• In small bowl mix flour, soda and salt together.

• Slowly add dry mix into wet. Blend well

• Add in chips

• Drop a tablespoon of cookie mixture over the brownies in different spots.

• Bake on 350 for 30-35 mins