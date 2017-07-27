Brookies.. a sweet creation

Officers who shot at ax-wielding man were in field training
Posted 12:50 pm, July 27, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm’s Baking Partner Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen and brought along one of her favorite helper’s.. her son Philip.  They created a sweet combination of chocolate chips and brownie mix that they call Brookies.

Chocolate Chip Brookies by Shack of Snacks

Ingredients
•     1 package of brownies mix
•    ¾ cup sugar
•    ¾ cup brown sugar
•    1 tsp vanilla
•    1 cup butter
•    2 eggs
•    2 ¼ cup flour
•    1 tsp baking soda
•    1 tsp salt
•    2 cups chocolate chips

Instructions
•    Make brownie mix by package instructions.
•    Pour brownie mix in 8×11 greased pan.
•    In a large bowl, combine both sugars and mix well
•    Add in butter and vanilla, Mix until smooth.
•     Add one egg in at a time
•    In small bowl mix flour, soda and salt together.
•    Slowly add dry mix into wet. Blend well
•    Add in chips
•    Drop a tablespoon of cookie mixture over the brownies in different spots.
•    Bake on 350 for 30-35 mins