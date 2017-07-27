× Why Blue Ridge Arsenal shooting range abruptly closed in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — A $5 million Ashland shooting range has gone silent after less than a year in business, while potentially setting up a standoff in court between the business and its landlord.

Blue Ridge Arsenal, a 24,000-square-foot, 24-lane gun range that opened last November at 11547 Lakeridge Parkway in the Winding Brook development, has closed.

A message on the company’s phone says the closure is due to a disagreement with its landlord, and it’s working to reopen as soon as possible.

In a post on its Facebook page, Blue Ridge Arsenal – which also has a location in Chantilly – says it was in talks to sell the Winding Brook range when the landlord closed the doors.

“This is now going to be settled in court,” the July 24 post states. “All monthly memberships have been frozen. The annual memberships will be extended once the attorneys reach a settlement.”

