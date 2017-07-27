“Big H” is back on the Grill

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite and local Caterer Big Herm from Big Herm’s Kitchen fired up the grill in the CBS 6 Weather Garden and walked us through the steps on creating a seafood classic… a Citrus Grilled Lobster Tail. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchen.com

Citrus Grilled Lobster Tail

Ingredients:

6 (3- to 4-oz) Lobster Tails, thawed, split

1 stick butter, unsalted, room temp

2 tsp orange zest

1 lime, sliced

½ red Anaheim pepper, sliced

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

3 cloves garlic, smashed

2” knob ginger, sliced

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Set your grill to medium-high. Lay out the tin foil about 12 inch pieces. Place sliced ginger, peppers and lime. Toss a garlic clove and a portion of cilantro on top of that layer. Lay one lobster tail on each piece of foil cut side up.

Top each tail with a little bit of butter, orange zest and season with salt and ground black pepper. Tightly close the foil packets around the tails and make sure you have no holes. Place the packets on the grill for 10 – 12 minutes while rotating and turning a few times. When the tails are done, the meat should be opaque and the shell bright red.