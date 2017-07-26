Win tickets to Redskins Fan’s Dream: Celebration In The End Zone

Don’t miss your chance to attend a Redskins Fan’s Dream: Celebration In The End Zone next week.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and tell us why you’re the ultimate Redskins fan!

We’ll post/notify the winners here on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Facebook Friday afternoon!

Two lucky winners will score a pair of tickets to the Celebration In The End Zone fan event at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.

You’ll get to mix and mingle with Redskins staff and personnel. You’ll also get to bid on Redskin memorabilia — like autographed footballs, helmets, jerseys and more! Fans can also compete in an end zone dance contest for special prizes.

