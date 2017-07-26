Verizon thief drops smartphones while exiting Richmond store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man dropped the smartphones he attempted to steal from a Verizon store in Richmond, police said.

"Surveillance footage shows the suspect reaching over the table to grab the phones then walking out of the store," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The suspect eventually dropped the phones after being pursued by a store employee."

The crime was reported at the Verizon store at 7209 Forest Hill Avenue on Tuesday, July 18 at 4:09 p.m.

Police described the suspect as white man, in his 30’s with brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to Third Precinct Officer Chris Foultz at 804-646-1412 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.