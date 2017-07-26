Vasen Brewing pairs love of outdoors with quality beers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A new brewery is opening in Richmond’s burgeoning Scott’s Addition this weekend.

The name for Vasen Brewery, located on W. Moore Street, comes from a Scandinavian word meaning "inner essence."

The business' founders said the name and decorations translate to their love of the outdoors.

The brewery's marketing director said they hope to stand out with their quality beers.

"We want to go to the farmers and start growing new types of grain and sort of look backwards in order to move forwards in the industry,” Nathan Winters, Vasen’s marketing director, said.

Additionally, their beers will be processed in a lab led by a brewer with a PhD from the VCU School of Medicine.

Vasen expects to brew between 3,000 to 5,000 barrels in their first year.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, July 29.

