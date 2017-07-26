Want MORE theater? SPARC kids perform ‘Oliver’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Summer is about fun in the sun, but some Richmond-area students are finding their fun in the spotlight. At the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC), kids are getting an education in theater during their time away from school.

SPARC offers something for young people new to the performing arts, or on a path toward a performing career.

They provide summer camps, but also allow local students to perform onstage.

A number of kids are practicing for the late July performance of the musical "Oliver."

"The cast has been great," Kate Statelman, who plays the role of Widow Corney, said. "I've really felt welcomed in, even though I've never done anything with SPARC before."

"Performing arts is an opportunity for young people to expand their comfort zone," SPARC Executive Director Ryan Ripperton said. "Just to feel a sense of accomplishment at doing something beyond what they think they can accomplish."

You can check out "Oliver" July 28-30 at the Henrico Theater on East Nine Mile Road. Tickets cost $14.

More info: www.sparconline.org

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs Wednesdays on CBS 6 at 6 a.m.