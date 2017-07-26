Powhatan 3-year-old severely injured in riding lawn mower accident

RICHMOND, Va. – A 3-year-old from Powhatan is in critical but stable condition after he was accidentally run over Monday by a riding lawn mower, but he could use your prayers, said a close family friend who shared Roan Sullivan’s story.

Roan, who just turned three, is the second oldest of three siblings, soon to be four. His mother Melissa is expecting another son on August 6.

Roan, who longtime family friend Elizabeth Compson described as quiet, slipped out of the house unnoticed Monday. Roan has always been “an active and curious little boy” who loves exploring, she said.

“It was just a normal day,” Compson said.

The family member had no idea Roan was out in the yard until they backed up with the lawn mower, Compson said.

Roan was rushed to the nearest hospital an hour away from his home, then immediately transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU where he remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

The family was not sure if little Roan would survive the drive to the emergency room, Compson said. He was blessed by both a priest and the family’s Powhatan Bishopric.

Much of the damage was to Roan’s right side, Compson said. He has at least two more surgeries scheduled and is being kept medically sedated for now, though he can breathe on his own, Compson said.

Part of his right foot and toes were amputated. His radius bone (in his forearm) is gone, but his ulnar bone remains, said the father in an online update.

“I am noticing new things every hour,” wrote Sean Sullivan. “Things I wouldn’t notice or think of otherwise. Holding his hand has become part of his essential care. We haven’t let go since we’ve been here.”

“He has 8+ tubes from different IVs and medicine running into his little hand,” Sullivan continued. “He has tubes running into him everywhere.”

Compson said the family anticipates, at minimum, one more week in the hospital. Roan faces a very long road ahead with more surgeries, rehabilitation, prosthetics, and therapies. His forearm will be rebuilt, his dad said, and they hope to save his hand.

“We are just grateful that he is alive,” she said. “I set up this fund because they were scared already about having a fourth child.”

The family is flying in from all over the country to help, and Compson called for prayers from the community,.

“Any way that we can get the word out to provide any type of support,” she said.

“There is no way we could handle this without you all,” Sullivan wrote. “I’ve never experienced anything like this and I am so thankful. I’ve never felt more love and Melissa and Roan feel it too.”

If you would like to support the family, you can click here for the “Team Roan: GoFundMe Page.”