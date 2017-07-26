Va. maintenance worker wanted for allegedly hiding camera in woman’s bathroom

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – Police in Fairfax County are looking for a maintenance worker accused of installing a camera inside of a 23-year-old woman’s bathroom.

The alleged victim told police she called 35-year-old Adnan Dzubar, the maintenance man at her apartment located in the 12700 block of Fair Lakes Circle, when her power went out.

Police said Dzubur restored the power to her apartment, but he told the woman that he left a monitoring device in the bathroom to ensure her shower didn’t affect the electrical system.

The woman thought the device was suspicious so she contacted police.

The device turned out to be a motion-activated camera that resembled a USB device, according to police. That devices is currently being examined by computer forensic experts.

Police said that they searched Dzubar’s apartment and found nearly 100 images of other possible victims.

The apartment complex management terminated the 35-year-old’s employment after learning for the allegations.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Dzubur for unlawful filming. Police said there is a possibility that Dzubur has fled the United States.

Anyone with information about this or a similar incident involving Dzubur is asked to contact the Fair Oaks Police District Criminal Investigation Section at 703-591-0585, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).