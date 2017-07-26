× Man dead after striking wall during single-vehicle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is dead after striking a wall during a single-vehicle crash on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Commerce and Decatur streets.

The male driver was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim will be identified, pending identification of next of kin.

Investigators say a crash team is investigating what caused the crash.

