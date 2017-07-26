× A List Mid-Week Calendar

RICHMOND, Va.–

Thursday, July 27, 6 pm – 8 pm, for Millennials

Stay Woke! Summer Social, for ages 18-25 – your life matters, empowering young adults to take action against the opiate crisis in Richmond. The free event features DJ Flava, speakers will share information on Richmond opioid epidemic and prevention for young adults. There will be door prizes, gift cards, drawings, entertainment, and food, at Peter Paul Development Center at 1708 North 22nd Street. Registration is required, visit https://youngadultsummersocial.eventbrite.com. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Prevention Coalition and the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority. For more information call 804-819-8747.

Saturday, July 29, 6:30 – 9:30 pm

The 3rd Annual Boats & Bow Ties Gala to celebrate life and community is a special day and night on and by the water, at Celebrations at the Reservoir, 4801 Woolridge Road Moseley, VA., sponsored by Ron West of Mercedes-Benz Midlothian, Richmond Surgical Arts, Barry Moore of Haley GMC and the Midlothian Junior Women’s Club. The night includes dinner, live music from THE MASH UP and an auction/raffle to raise funds for the Tyler Patnaude Foundation, which will partner with the United Network for Organ Sharing this year.

Tyler passed away on April 25th, 2014, his parents hope to bring people together to enjoy a night by the water, which is where Tyler loved to be, and bring awareness to a sport he loved; sailing. If you’re a sailor, register for the regatta @ www.tylerpatnaude.com/shop. If not, show your casual “southern style” with shorts, seersuckers, sundress, bow tie, boat shoes or anything nautical and enjoy dinner, live music from The MASHUP and an auction/raffle on the shore from 6:30-9:30pm at Tickets for gala are $40 per person and can be purchased @ www.tylerpatnaude.com/shop. For more information visit www.tylerpatnaude.com/events