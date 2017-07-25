× ‘Active shooter’ reported in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man has barricaded himself at Ebby’s Auto Painting/Collision on 2nd Street in Williamsburg, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

One person was shot in the incident, which was considered an active shooter situation, according to investigators.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition has not yet been released.

Magruder Elementary School and Queens Lake Middle School were placed on modified lockdowns, WTKR reported. Those schools are in session for summer school.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.