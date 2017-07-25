VA is for computer science lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Monday, July 24th – Saturday, July 29th is Tech Week in RVA. All week long, tech enthusiasts will meet with some of the top technology companies in the region. There's an amazing lineup of events from coding classes to a hack-a-thon. Robby Demeria of “RVA Tech” along with Chris Dovi of Code VA filled us in on the details. RVA TECH Jam is presented by the Richmond Technology Council.

For a complete calendar of events, visit www.rvatechjam.com. learn more about Code VA, visit www.codevirginia.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RVA TECH JAM}