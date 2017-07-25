Trial date set for man accused of killing VSP special agent

RICHMOND, Va. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of Virginia State Trooper Michael Walter.

Travis Ball’s trail will begin on October 9, 2018, and is expected to last 10 days.

The 27-year-old waived his right to a speedy trial, according to his attorney, citing the large amount of evidence they still need to go through.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Herring said he has not decided whether he planned to seek the death penalty in the case.

Ball shot and killed the Virginia State Police special agent after Walter approached the car where Ball sat in Richmond’s Mosby Court community the evening of Friday, May 26, 2017, according to police.

A search warrant affidavit stated, the driver of the car (who CBS 6 is not identifying because he is a key witness) was in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet sedan on Redd Street when two officers approached.

Ball surrendered to law enforcement the next morning at a relative’s home in the Northern Neck.

He also faces malicious wounding and firearms charges in relation to the fatal shooting.

If convicted of Capital Murder, the jury has the option to sentence Ball to either life in prison without possibility of parole or death.

Ball will be back in court on October 10, 2017 for a motions hearing.