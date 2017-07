Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- No one was seriously injured after a car drove into Priority Toyota in Chester Tuesday morning.

"The investigation indicates that the vehicle was pulling into a parking spot and did not stop," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The vehicle went through a window and into the building, coming to a stop inside. No one was injured."

Police charged the man driving the car with reckless driving in a parking lot.