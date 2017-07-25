‘Nobody knew:’ Sister-in-law shocked after comedian arrested on child porn charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A well-known Richmond-area comedian, facing child porn charges, will remain behind bars until his next court hearing.

Charles Ellis Jr. made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday afternoon on possessing, receiving, and distributing child porn charges.

The federal judge ruled there was probable cause to support the allegations against Ellis and he will remain in custody until his detention hearing.

CBS 6 spoke with Ellis’ sister-in-law outside of court Tuesday. She said her family is shocked by the allegations.

“I’ve known Charles for a long time. He and my sister have been together since high school,” said Jackie Shipp. “I’ve seen him, he’s a great comedian… this is a part of him that nobody knew about. We didn’t know about it, my sister didn’t know about and she lives with him. So, it’s unfortunate, we just have to pray for everyone involved.

While Shipp did not defend Ellis, she said it is impossible to stop loving a loved one when something like this happens.

Ellis was arrested last week after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his home on West Sedgwick Street in Sandston.

Court documents revealed graphic details of what investigators found.

Ellis allegedly started talking to an undercover agent online, and when he found out the agent had a nine-year-old daughter, he said “have you started teaching her, or is that not your thing?”

He allegedly later said the youngest he had “played with” was 14.

The documents show Ellis then sent the agent four videos depicting child porn. Federal officials said that during Thursday’s search, Ellis unlocked his password protected cell phone for investigators, and graphic images of children were found.

Well-known Richmond-area comedian

For years, Charles Ellis Jr. made people laugh inside of some of Richmond’s favorite spots to watch stand-up comedy.

CBS 6 found several videos online of Ellis performing in the Richmond-area.

The comedian calls himself Future Evil Overlord on his comedy website, and in his bio he talks about doing comic bits in his head, and then goes on to say “unlike the other things that go on in his head, these could be shared with people in public.”

CBS 6 talked to numerous people associated with the Richmond comedy scene. None of them wanted to be identified, but they all said they are shocked, sad and disgusted.