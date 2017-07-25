Man fighting for his life after Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Petersburg man is fighting for his life at VCU Medical Center after being shot in Hopewell Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident started at 4:04 p.m. when officers responded to the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot related injuries. The victim, identified as a Petersburg resident, was transported via helicopter to the VCU Medical Center.

Police said their investigation determined that the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Piper Square Drive. They believe after being shot, the victim drove to the nearest service station to seek assistance.

There is no word on a suspect of motive in the shooting at this time.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the shooting, contact lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.