Man accused of masturbating inside car in Chesterfield parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County man is facing two indecent exposure charges after being accused of masturbating inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot.

Police said that on the afternoon of Monday, July 24, a woman reported that she saw a man masturbating inside a vehicle in the 11100 block of Hull Street Road.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as John Eleazar Dominguez Ramos, 37, of the 11200 block of Sunfield Drive. He was charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Ramos was also charged with an additional count of indecent exposure for another incident in the same parking lot on July 13.

In that incident, a woman said she saw a male masturbating in a vehicle.