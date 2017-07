× It’s going to be a Richmond Smackdown

RICHMOND, Va. – WWE Superstar Baron Corbin is in town for WWE’s main event, “Smackdown LIVE.” He stopped by our LIVE show to talk about his career and how he got started. Baron will be in the ring Tues., July 25th when WWE Presents “SmackDown” LIVE” at the Richmond Coliseum. The event kicks off at 7:45 pm. www.wwe.com