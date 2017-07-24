Wisconsin company to become first US company to microchip employees

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A Wisconsin company will become the first U.S. company to provide employees implantable microchips.

Three Square Market will offer the technology to all employees during a “chip party” on August 1, according to a press release. The program is optional.

“Employees will be implanted with a RFID chip allowing them to make purchases in their break room micro market, open doors, login to computers, use the copy machine, etc.,” the company said in the press release.

Over 50 staff members are expected to be voluntarily chipped between the thumb and forefinger underneath the skin. The chip uses the same NFC chip technology used in credit cards.

The company said there is no GPS tracking in the chips because the technology is similar to an office keycard.

Three Square Market builds and manages break room vending machine systems that utilize kiosks and software for purchases.