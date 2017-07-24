× VSP: Trooper forced to shoot woman in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Virginia State Trooper.

Troopers responded to the 10000 block of Scotts Road along with Dinwiddie Deputies Sunday night around 9:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a woman in the backyard with a gun.

Officials say the woman ignored commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at the trooper and deputies. That’s when the trooper shot her.

Medics flew her to Southside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.