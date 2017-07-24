× Downed power lines trap homeowners in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Downed power lines have knocked out electricity and trapped some homeowners in their South Richmond neighborhood.

Dominion Energy crews are working to restore power to about 50 customers near the intersection of Berwick and Vesper roads, off Cherokee Road, in Forest Hill.

Neighbors reported hearing a “big boom” Monday before 6 a.m. They also reported the smell of something burning.

The downed power lines have prevented homeowners from leaving the neighborhood until emergency workers on scene deem it safe to do so.

The cause of the outage and downed power lines remains under investigation.

Richmond Police and Richmond Fire crews have responded to the neighborhood.

Tree knocked down power lines on Vesper Rd. in Richmond. Fire crews on scene for safety bc crews aren't sure if lines are active. pic.twitter.com/wMnqOJ7sdJ — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) July 24, 2017

Firefighters tell me @DomEnergyVA crews are on the way to Vesper Rd. Dominion website is reporting nearly 50 ppl in area don't have power. pic.twitter.com/O1y9zzxAC4 — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) July 24, 2017