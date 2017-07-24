Suspect in deadly triple stabbing acted in self-defense: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the man who stabbed a woman to death during a triple stabbing this weekend, acted in self-defense.

At least that's where the investigation stands right now, according to those sources.

Officers were called to a duplex in the 3300 block of North Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, July 22, for a report of an argument and persons stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man and three women suffering from stab wounds.

Authorities said 50-year-old Vivian L. Robinson died at the scene. Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Paramedics transported the other two victims to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Close friends said the other women stabbed were Robinson's sister and daughter.

No arrests have been made in this case. The male suspect told police that he believed that Robinson had a gun during the altercation.

Police called the incident a death investigation. Detectives said they are not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with additional information is asked to either call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Neighbor heard screaming

"It was like right in front of the house," neighbor Randy Kern said. "We heard this woman screaming hysterically for like 10 minutes."

Kern has lived in his home off North Avenue at Brookland Park for about a year.

"I was right inside watching TV and just see all these cop lights and ambulance lights. And they stopped right here and that's when I came outside to check what was going on," he said.

Kern said what happened early Sunday morning left him shaken.

"Last night was definitely surprising even though we see a lot of crime here."

Other neighbors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said much of the crime in the area comes from a few homes in the neighborhood, which they said are owned by the same person. They said some of the people who live in those homes partake in criminal activity and cause problems.