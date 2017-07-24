State Trooper shoots woman who would not put down her gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia State Police trooper shot a woman who ignored commands to drop her gun, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

Troopers and Dinwiddie Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home along the 10000 block of Scotts Road Sunday at about 9:40 p.m. The initial call was for a suicidal subject in the home.

When troopers arrived, they say they found a woman in the backyard with a gun.

"The female ignored commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at the trooper and deputies, at which time the trooper fired their weapon and struck the female," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The female was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Neither the trooper nor the deputies were injured in the incident."

The woman's name has not yet been released.

The trooper who shot the woman was placed on administrative leave, per Virginia State Police Policy.

