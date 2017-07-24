Search continues for inmate mistakenly released in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old man mistakenly released from the Chesterfield County Jail last week.

Mathew Chambliss Coleman was “inadvertently released from custody” on July 12, after he was brought to the Chesterfield County Jail from the Richmond Justice Center.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the mistake happened after Coleman was released on his own recognizance for charges in Richmond. Then the same thing happened when he arrived in Chesterfield where he is facing two charges.

The department says they have obtained a warrant for Coleman and they continue to try to locate him.

The 25-year-old is wanted for felony escape and has multiple charges pending in Chesterfield, Richmond, and Petersburg.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on Matthew Chambliss Coleman’s whereabouts please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 748-1490 or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0860.